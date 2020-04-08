Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Petition to remove Heanor mayor Sheila Oakes from office after PM remark

Petition to remove Heanor mayor Sheila Oakes from office after PM remark

Derby Telegraph Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Her comment sparked outrage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KhalSir

Kalwinder Singh Dhindsa 🍐 RT @derbyshire_live: She sparked outrage: https://t.co/RxCqJhXMiv 18 minutes ago

derbyshire_live

Derbyshire Live She sparked outrage: https://t.co/RxCqJhXMiv 24 minutes ago

RobertH69356935

Robert H Laura West: Remove Sheila Oakes as Mayor of Heanor Town Council - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/R2sX9loViP via @UKChange 3 hours ago

floydbrett

Lloyd Brett RT @dayz_dee: UK Government: Remove Sheila Oakes as mayor of Heanor in Derbyshire - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/7sBQYVHXfm via @UKChange 22 hours ago

dayz_dee

Dee’s Doggie Dayz UK Government: Remove Sheila Oakes as mayor of Heanor in Derbyshire - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/7sBQYVHXfm via @UKChange 23 hours ago

ilkeston173

David Trueman UK Government: Remove Sheila Oakes as mayor of Heanor in Derbyshire - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/tb2sm2OGuS via @UKChange 1 day ago

DaveG2012

Dave UK Government: Remove Sheila Oakes as mayor of Heanor in Derbyshire - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/ycKK869dJU via @UKChange #ClapForBoris 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.