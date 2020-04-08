Petition to remove Heanor mayor Sheila Oakes from office after PM remark

Kalwinder Singh Dhindsa 🍐 RT @derbyshire_live: She sparked outrage: https://t.co/RxCqJhXMiv 18 minutes ago

Derbyshire Live She sparked outrage: https://t.co/RxCqJhXMiv 24 minutes ago

Robert H Laura West: Remove Sheila Oakes as Mayor of Heanor Town Council - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/R2sX9loViP via @UKChange 3 hours ago

Lloyd Brett RT @dayz_dee: UK Government: Remove Sheila Oakes as mayor of Heanor in Derbyshire - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/7sBQYVHXfm via @UKChange 22 hours ago

Dee’s Doggie Dayz UK Government: Remove Sheila Oakes as mayor of Heanor in Derbyshire - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/7sBQYVHXfm via @UKChange 23 hours ago

David Trueman UK Government: Remove Sheila Oakes as mayor of Heanor in Derbyshire - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/tb2sm2OGuS via @UKChange 1 day ago