Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign, leaving Joe Biden to face Trump. Here’s what that means for LGBT+ people

Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign, leaving Joe Biden to face Trump. Here’s what that means for LGBT+ people

PinkNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Former vice president Joe Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, after Bernie Sanders announced his exit from the race. The independent Vermont senator suspended his campaign on Wednesday after falling significantly behind Biden in the Democratic primaries.. His exit from the race clears the path...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders suspends his presidential campaign

Bernie Sanders suspends his presidential campaign 02:04

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TomAnswers10

Thenewsrepeater ( The News Bank - Trusted ) Stocks surge after Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign https://t.co/5131GwjIJ1 #SmartNews 14 seconds ago

BriannaLGarza

Brianna Lynn RT @ThisWeekABC: Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses supporters after suspending his 2020 campaign: “I want to express to each of you my deep gra… 15 seconds ago

spark_radio_net

Spark Radio Network Sen. Bernie Sanders suspends presidential bid https://t.co/0U6cb4qopN #ABC #Malliard https://t.co/gBU6m0qCnq 15 seconds ago

boppapi

Boppapi RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Sen. Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign, leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as Democratic party's presu… 16 seconds ago

Acts1631_Jn316

Helen Harrah RT @LivePDDave1: LOL! Stocks surge after Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign https://t.co/KsLsb9JhDA #FoxBusiness 17 seconds ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#Elections News: US election 2020: Bernie #Sanders suspends presidential campaign - BBC News #News": https://t.co/TBdezln62G 21 seconds ago

HarishK04131926

Mastana RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: US presidential election: Bernie Sanders suspends White House bid, making Joe Biden presumptive Democratic nominee htt… 23 seconds ago

tamlor1

How much without the Bufferin RT @ABC: Sen. Kamala Harris tells @TheView that she would be “honored” if she is considered as a potential running mate for Joe Biden, but… 23 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.