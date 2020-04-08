Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kelly Brook jokes Carol Vorderman ‘sabotaged’ her with champagne during Bake Off

Kelly Brook jokes Carol Vorderman ‘sabotaged’ her with champagne during Bake Off

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Kelly Brook has joked that Carol Vorderman “sabotaged” her during Celebrity Bake Off after the former Countdown star narrowly beat her to be named star baker.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SharonNinian

Sharon Parker RT @MirrorTV: Kelly Brook jokes Carol Vorderman sabotaged her on GBBO as they got drunk on champagne https://t.co/mDfXejOBJu https://t.co/1… 6 minutes ago

MirrorTV

Mirror TV Kelly Brook jokes Carol Vorderman sabotaged her on GBBO as they got drunk on champagne https://t.co/mDfXejOBJu https://t.co/16ezpSA15a 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.