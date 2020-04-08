Global  

Premier League stars launch #PlayersTogether fund to help NHS

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
A number of Premier League stars have joined forces to create an initiative called #PlayersTogether which aims to raise funds for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic.
