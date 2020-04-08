Trump’s gifts to the Queen, Theresa May and other world leaders revealed Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Queen received a silver poppy brooch as a gift from President Donald Trump, the US has revealed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Desert Rose RT @breakingnewsie: Trump’s gifts to the Queen, Theresa May and other world leaders revealed https://t.co/e2D4DFelDL 38 minutes ago Lana Carter Trump’s gifts to the Queen, Theresa May and other world leaders revealed https://t.co/fFBK2ZS88z via @YahooNews 41 minutes ago DTN Breaking News Trump’s gifts to the Queen, Theresa May and other world leaders revealed 41 minutes ago Irish Examiner Trump’s gifts to the Queen, Theresa May and other world leaders revealed https://t.co/XK4b4cUUbH 44 minutes ago BreakingNews.ie Trump’s gifts to the Queen, Theresa May and other world leaders revealed https://t.co/e2D4DFelDL 44 minutes ago