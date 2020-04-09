Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Passport Office staff told to go back to work

Coronavirus: Passport Office staff told to go back to work

BBC Local News Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: South East Wales -- Staff say their lives are being put at risk because of demands they return to work next week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Motivational signs greet VA Medical Center staff

Motivational signs greet VA Medical Center staff 02:04

 Members of the Kansas City VA Medical Center's leadership team held signs with encouraging words as staff members drove into work Wednesday to recognize the selfless and courageous work these medical employees do every day.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bobazaar

David Gwynn RT @NeilStirk: Govt slipped up here through this disgraceful move, they have basically admitted that they are still going down #HerdImmunit… 11 seconds ago

bobazaar

David Gwynn RT @Saljarvis: ThIs is just odd. The Government tell us to stay home- but the advice doesn’t apply to their own staff? BBC News - Coronavi… 26 seconds ago

bobazaar

David Gwynn RT @SGriffin_Lab: Shocking. Is it any wonder some members of the public aren't respecting the lockdown? Why do this when international trav… 34 seconds ago

bobazaar

David Gwynn RT @SKochnari: @piersmorgan another one for you here .... Does anyone really need a passport in the coming months? BBC News - Coronaviru… 1 minute ago

bobazaar

David Gwynn RT @Jamal_Barry: Hey @patel4witham, can you come out of isolation to address why these workers are being compelled to risk their lives? BB… 2 minutes ago

MrsF159

Mrs F. 🌼 RT @Red_SteK: Where is the Minister of State for the Home Office? Does @patel4witham have any comments regarding the concerns of HER staff… 3 minutes ago

bobazaar

David Gwynn RT @Slimshady1041: BBC News - Coronavirus: Passport Office staff told to go back to work https://t.co/ef8StMAqqf 3 minutes ago

north_joanna

Joanna North RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Passport Office staff told to go back to work https://t.co/H42T9KJxBI 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.