John Prine's music 'will live on forever'... death mourned by Northern Ireland stars and performers around world

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
John Prine's music 'will live on forever'... death mourned by Northern Ireland stars and performers around worldDaniel O'Donnell joined Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen in paying tribute after the coronavirus-related death of John Prine, the acclaimed American folk and country singer who was a regular visitor to Northern Ireland.
Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: John Prine Dies at 73 From Complications of Coronavirus | Billboard News

John Prine Dies at 73 From Complications of Coronavirus | Billboard News 01:47

 Americana legend and revered singer-songwriter John Prine died Tuesday (April 7) from complications of COVID-19, Billboard has confirmed.

