Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Manic Street Preachers announce two gigs near Bristol

Manic Street Preachers announce two gigs near Bristol

Bristol Post Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Manic Street Preachers announce two gigs near BristolThe band will perform at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on December 4 and 5, with NHS workers getting free tickets for the first one.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

davidmatheredu

David Mather RT @twizzlehall: Manic Street Preachers announce free arena show for NHS workers https://t.co/QdiUydQGuv 17 minutes ago

Ceri_Sian_Tuck

Ceri Siân Tuck RT @DrRoundglasses: 'The NHS will last as long as there are folk left with faith to fight for it' — Aneurin Bevan https://t.co/LsugxcozST 20 minutes ago

Robibrasil

Roberta Mallows Manic Street Preachers announce free arena show for NHS workers 🥰👏👏👏https://t.co/wuKK0LWqr5 29 minutes ago

academyevents

Academy Events RT @guardianculture: Manic Street Preachers announce free arena show for NHS workers https://t.co/3EhWv0jeBZ 35 minutes ago

littledinner66

Paul Bryan RT @leaderlive: Manic Street Preachers announce free arena show for NHS staff - tickets become available tomorrow @Manics #ThereForYou http… 41 minutes ago

FreeHer4Justice

#FuelOurFrontline #StayHomeSaveLives RT @julesthackway: Manic Street Preachers announce free arena show for NHS workers https://t.co/LCBhTKczey 50 minutes ago

julesthackway

Jules Manic Street Preachers announce free arena show for NHS workers https://t.co/LCBhTKczey 51 minutes ago

leaderlive

LeaderLive #stayathome Manic Street Preachers announce free arena show for NHS staff - tickets become available tomorrow @Manics… https://t.co/phTa3KLVu5 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.