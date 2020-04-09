Global  

Italian survivor, 103, prescribes courage and faith as antidotes to Covid-19

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Covid-19 survivor Ada Zanusso recommends courage and faith to vanquish the illness, the same qualities that have served her well in her nearly 104 years.
