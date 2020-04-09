Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > PA Headline

PA Headline

Express and Star Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Home Affairs select committee chair Yvette Cooper has repeatedly called on Ms Patel to give evidence in public.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GazaliHassan

GAXA RT @APCNigeria: The headline claiming that NCDC has spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians is FALSE While communication through SMS is a key… 4 seconds ago

davren_takawira

Anti Drug Test Movement. The lion of Chirimuhanzu. Someone is just waiting to post a headline like "BREAKING NEWS: USA COVID-19 DEATHS SURPASSED ITALY". #Covid19Zim #covid19news 6 seconds ago

RuthOkpese

Ruth Okpese RT @NCDCgov: The headline claiming that NCDC has spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians is FALSE While communication through SMS is a key pa… 6 seconds ago

GIDEONAJIBOYE

Gideon999 RT @DrOlufunmilayo: The headline claiming that NCDC has spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians is FALSE. NCDC says those SMS has been large… 6 seconds ago

ElizabethElst

Elizabeth Carol Elst RT @reid6peter: HEADLINE. PM sits up in bed , improving. BTW 938 people died in the UK. Media… 8 seconds ago

LiamHill2

Cream Crill RT @BryanMIreland: I want to be a tabloid headline writer when I grow up. 10 seconds ago

I_kno0w_n0thing

a try hard RT @pheazandt: i was looking up snails and found the most relatable headline https://t.co/F5lWXAXyyU 15 seconds ago

Deasbad

Dòmhnall Deasbad RT @msm_monitor: It is of course called 'Sturgeon's Questions' - SQ's for short. If it was called First Minister's Questions they'd have 'F… 19 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.