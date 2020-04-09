Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Meningitis survivor Tilly Lockey rekindles love of piano

Coronavirus: Meningitis survivor Tilly Lockey rekindles love of piano

BBC Local News Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Tilly Lockey, who lost her hands to meningitis, is looking to inspire others during the lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BBCEngland

BBC News England Coronavirus: Meningitis survivor Tilly Lockey rekindles love of piano https://t.co/oVewA7xwXj 14 minutes ago

BBCTees

BBC Radio Tees RT @BBCNEandCumbria: Tilly Lockey, who lost both of her hands to meningitis when she was a baby, has rediscovered her love of the piano dur… 16 minutes ago

TyneWearUK

TyneWearUK Tyne & Wear News: Coronavirus: Meningitis survivor Tilly Lockey rekindles love of piano https://t.co/0JWByeY78i 19 minutes ago

BBCNEandCumbria

BBC North East and Cumbria Tilly Lockey, who lost both of her hands to meningitis when she was a baby, has rediscovered her love of the piano… https://t.co/w4DcmvW002 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.