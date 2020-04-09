The UK's media regulator is looking into London Live's interview with the conspiracy theorist.

You Might Like

Tweets about this John Skorie imo BBC News - Coronavirus: Ofcom 'assesses' David Icke TV interview https://t.co/JzNeiFV9Ad 39 seconds ago John Skorie imo RT @philosopherstew: BBC News - Coronavirus: Ofcom 'assesses' David Icke TV interview https://t.co/wGQkD6jvnJ 54 seconds ago Common Law Quells Tyrants🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 RT @BBCNews: Ofcom 'assesses' London Live's interview with conspiracy theorist David Icke on coronavirus https://t.co/Es8g0DKjH6 10 minutes ago Theoreticalthinker BBC News - Coronavirus: Ofcom 'assesses' David Icke TV interview https://t.co/wGQkD6jvnJ 11 minutes ago Richard Avalon Coronavirus: Ofcom 'assesses' David Icke TV interview https://t.co/QJBBWpuzz8 13 minutes ago Rivmark Coronavirus: Ofcom 'assesses' David Icke TV interview The UK's media regulator is looking into London Live's interv… https://t.co/PcG6wZL2Es 23 minutes ago Mairi Sutherland BBC News - Coronavirus: Ofcom 'assesses' David Icke TV interview https://t.co/tAJ7O1h7f1 25 minutes ago Paul Anderson BBC News - Coronavirus: Ofcom 'assesses' David Icke TV interview https://t.co/SKEpd0iZvm 26 minutes ago