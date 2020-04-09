Global  

Dairy farmers pouring away milk after lockdown closures wipe out trade

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 9 April 2020
Dairy farmers pouring away milk after lockdown closures wipe out tradeEnvironment Secretary meeting with NFU for crisis talks as more than 2,000 dairy farmers suffer 'severe financial pressure' because the food and hospitality businesses they supplied have closed in lockdown.
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Dairy farmers in Northeast Ohio dump milk as demand dries up

Dairy farmers in Northeast Ohio dump milk as demand dries up 02:32

 Dairy farmers in Northeast Ohio dump milk as demand dries up

MrInsaf

Conspicuous RT @Charlotte3003G: They need help or cows will be slaughtered. Dairy farmers are asking for government support after demand for milk from… 15 minutes ago

mailplus

Mail+ Today on The Daily Show: RMT Union boss Steve Hedley says the government has let down working-class people, like hi… https://t.co/c09QPvbQ3j 56 minutes ago

uppitytaig

CAN I PET THAT DAAWWG!(from a safe distance of 2m) Dairy farmers that supply cafes etc are pouring their milk down the drain. Can’t they just supply the supermarkets… https://t.co/Qv7H8LOdPH 2 hours ago

