Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Birmingham and Solihull GP surgeries to open over Easter bank holiday weekend

Birmingham and Solihull GP surgeries to open over Easter bank holiday weekend

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Birmingham and Solihull GP surgeries to open over Easter bank holiday weekendLocal pharmacies are also being asked to provide support by opening on Good Friday and Easter Monday with many others continuing to open their doors on the Saturday and Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Birmingham and Solihull GP surgeries to open over Easter bank holiday weekend: https://t.co/c2rD2lwCsM 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.