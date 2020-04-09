Global  

Dominic Raab says the lockdown must continue

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Dominic Raab says the lockdown must continueThe Government said the lockdown would be reviewed after three weeks, but Boris' deputy makes it clear it's not going to end.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK's Raab says virus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown

UK's Raab says virus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown 01:37

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to make progress, four days after being admitted to hospital, but he remains in intensive care as officials signaled there was no end in sight to an unprecedented national lockdown.

