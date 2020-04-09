Global
Dominic Raab says the lockdown must continue
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Dominic Raab says the lockdown must continue
Thursday, 9 April 2020 (
3 hours ago
)
The Government said the lockdown would be reviewed after three weeks, but Boris' deputy makes it clear it's not going to end.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
15 minutes ago
UK's Raab says virus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown
01:37
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to make progress, four days after being admitted to hospital, but he remains in intensive care as officials signaled there was no end in sight to an unprecedented national lockdown.
