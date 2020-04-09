Dominic Raab says the lockdown must continue

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Government said the lockdown would be reviewed after three weeks, but Boris' deputy makes it clear it's not going to end. The Government said the lockdown would be reviewed after three weeks, but Boris' deputy makes it clear it's not going to end. 👓 View full article



Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 15 minutes ago UK's Raab says virus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown 01:37 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to make progress, four days after being admitted to hospital, but he remains in intensive care as officials signaled there was no end in sight to an unprecedented national lockdown.