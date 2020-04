Big supermarkets will be forced to close on Easter Sunday Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

SUPERMARKET shoppers will face even longer queues on Saturday as government rules mean larger stores cannot open on Easter Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published 1 day ago Coronavirus Financial Struggle Hits U.S. Churches 00:41 Most churches will be closed on Easter Sunday, as the nation endures its worst public-health crisis in a century. According to church officials and nonprofit groups, Easter Sunday is one of the biggest donation days of the year for U.S. churches, due to the big crowds. But this year, closures may... You Might Like

Tweets about this