'We have to protect ourselves and our families'

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Doctor Warns Trump And Pence To Separate



Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner urged President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to not attend briefings together in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:23 Published 3 days ago UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Sent To Hospital After COVID-19 Symptoms Persist



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized after continued COVID-19 symptoms. Johnson’s office clarified his doctor advised him to do more testing, saying his hospitalization was not an.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Doctor who issued plea to Boris Johnson over lack of PPE dies from covid-19 Just five days before being admitted, Dr Chowdhury wrote a Facebook post asking Boris Johnson to urgently provide every NHS worker with PPE.

Daily Record 8 hours ago



Coronavirus: The tests Boris Johnson will be undergoing in hopsital A doctor says tests will take a few hours to be conducted and have scans analysed by a consultant

Independent 4 days ago





Tweets about this