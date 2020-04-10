Why do people celebrate Good Friday?

Good Friday will be celebrated around the world today - and here's why millions will mark the day.

You Might Like

Tweets about this twayna RT @LuciaRendn4: Today is Good Friday for those who celebrate. Interestingly enough, the same people that we’ll hear complain about not goi… 1 minute ago Mark Dominic RT @WIONews: In pics | With more than 93 per cent of the world being under a #coronaviruslockdown, people across the globe are finding myri… 2 minutes ago Hector McGraw Still puzzled as to why today is called Good Friday, Jesus the poor guy was flogged whipped beaten up forced to car… https://t.co/qMzRgUn13b 4 minutes ago WION In pics | With more than 93 per cent of the world being under a #coronaviruslockdown, people across the globe are f… https://t.co/WA4QA8kVvO 10 minutes ago KIWUBEYI MOSES People are in their homes observing Health guidelines to fight COVID 19. as they celebrate Good Friday 21 minutes ago Lucia- Colombian Princess. 🇨🇴🇺🇸🔥😈😇 Today is Good Friday for those who celebrate. Interestingly enough, the same people that we’ll hear complain about… https://t.co/XxuCW4njsQ 38 minutes ago Tiwatope Olaojo RT @WeInTheCCC: Good Friday is meant to be a day of reflection for Christians, a day when you focus on the sacrifice made by Jesus. It is a… 1 hour ago niamh⁷ happy good friday to my fellow christians (i think they’re the only people who celebrate it omg) 1 hour ago