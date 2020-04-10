How Shane Todd is livening up life in lockdown ... by taking tea with Jamie Dornan and Eamonn Holmes Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Shane Todd had resolved to take the opportunity of coronavirus lockdown to learn a language - but hasn't made much progress so far. Instead, the Holywood-born comedian (31) has joined the army of banana bread bakers out there. Shane Todd had resolved to take the opportunity of coronavirus lockdown to learn a language - but hasn't made much progress so far. Instead, the Holywood-born comedian (31) has joined the army of banana bread bakers out there. 👓 View full article

