Stephen Kenny: I'm going to enjoy my dream job as Republic of Ireland boss, not fear it Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Stephen Kenny has vowed to do things his way in order to prove he deserves more than one term as the manager of the Republic of Ireland. Stephen Kenny has vowed to do things his way in order to prove he deserves more than one term as the manager of the Republic of Ireland. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this