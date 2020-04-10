Rod Stewart to perform mini concert with daughter Ruby on Instagram tonight Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The superstar crooner is teaming up with the World Health Organisation for the online extravaganza n aid of #togetherathome and coronavirus awareness The superstar crooner is teaming up with the World Health Organisation for the online extravaganza n aid of #togetherathome and coronavirus awareness 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this