Helen McCrory: I’ve been spontaneously bursting into tears amid pandemic

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Helen McCrory has said she has found the coronavirus pandemic “overwhelming” and has had moments of spontaneously bursting into tears.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Helen McCrory and Cillian Murphy halted Peaky Blinders production due to coronavirus concerns

Helen McCrory and Cillian Murphy halted Peaky Blinders production due to coronavirus concerns 00:43

 Helen McCrory and Cillian Murphy called for production on Peaky Blinders to be halted last month because they were "uncomfortable" filming as the coronavirus pandemic began to escalate.

