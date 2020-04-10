Rhybudd gan yr heddlu i gadw draw Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

BBC Local News: De Ddwyrain -- Yr heddlu yn dweud y byddant yn targedu gyrwyr sy'n torri'r rheolau yn ymwneud â theithio. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this