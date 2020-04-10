Global  

Pioneering LGBT+ activist, civil rights hero and face of the same-sex marriage movement Phyllis Lyon has died, aged 95

PinkNews Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Pioneering lesbian activist and civil rights hero Phyllis Lyon has died at the age of 95. Lyon died of natural causes at her home in San Francisco on Thursday, April 9, according to her friend Kate Kendell. Living her life with “joy and wonder”, Kendell said that Lyon and her wife Del Martin were activists...
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: San Francisco LGBT Pioneer Phyllis Lyon Dies at 95

San Francisco LGBT Pioneer Phyllis Lyon Dies at 95 02:20

 Gay rights pioneer Phyllis Lyon, who with her longtime partner was among the first same-sex couples to marry in California when it became legal to do so in 2008, has died at her San Francisco home. Wilson Walker reports (4-9-20)

itsaliceahere

Alice RT @PinkNews: Pioneering LGBT+ activist, civil rights hero and face of the same-sex marriage movement Phyllis Lyon has died, aged 95 https:… 40 minutes ago

jamiedsongs

Sheltering in Place 🐠🎹🦋🎶☯️🎸 RT @KPIXtv: One of the pioneering civil rights activists for the LGBT movement, San Francisco resident Phyllis Lyon died of natural causes… 1 hour ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 One of the pioneering civil rights activists for the LGBT movement, San Francisco resident Phyllis Lyon died of nat… https://t.co/zctuMIFo1P 1 hour ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Pioneering LGBT+ activist, civil rights hero and face of the same-sex marriage movement Phyllis Lyon has died, aged… https://t.co/HeM4rEpaZu 2 hours ago

Antonijan

Eugenie Johnson RT @KPIXtv: RIP #PhyllisLyon One of the pioneering civil rights activists for the #LGBTQ movement died of natural causes at age 95 this mor… 3 hours ago

SharonKPIX

Sharon Chin RT @ChristineKPIX: RIP #PhyllisLyon One of the pioneering civil rights activists for the #LGBTQ movement died of natural causes at age 95 t… 7 hours ago

CBSNBayArea

CBSNBayArea RIP #PhyllisLyon One of the pioneering civil rights activists for the #LGBTQ movement died of natural causes at age… https://t.co/1v6LUJW9xC 13 hours ago

ChristineKPIX

Christine Samra RIP #PhyllisLyon One of the pioneering civil rights activists for the #LGBTQ movement died of natural causes at age… https://t.co/kg56Mqw8b3 13 hours ago

