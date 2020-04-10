Pioneering LGBT+ activist, civil rights hero and face of the same-sex marriage movement Phyllis Lyon has died, aged 95

Pioneering lesbian activist and civil rights hero Phyllis Lyon has died at the age of 95. Lyon died of natural causes at her home in San Francisco on Thursday, April 9, according to her friend Kate Kendell. Living her life with “joy and wonder”, Kendell said that Lyon and her wife Del Martin were activists...

