Obituary: Rev Bill Hannah, a proud Ayrshire man who lived a life less ordinary Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Journalist, Army veteran, Newspaper Editor, Author, Public Relations Executive, Minister, Freeman of Ayr and lifelong Ayr United fan. Journalist, Army veteran, Newspaper Editor, Author, Public Relations Executive, Minister, Freeman of Ayr and lifelong Ayr United fan. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tweet To Scotland Obituary: Rev Bill Hannah, a proud Ayrshire man who lived a life less ordinary https://t.co/fAFYoynOf2 6 days ago