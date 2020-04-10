UK is 'considering' plans to release young people from lockdown measures first Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As part of its lockdown exit strategy, ministers are considering proposals put forward by experts that people aged 20 - 30 should be released first because they are less at risk from the virus. As part of its lockdown exit strategy, ministers are considering proposals put forward by experts that people aged 20 - 30 should be released first because they are less at risk from the virus. 👓 View full article

