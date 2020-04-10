UK is 'considering' plans to release young people from lockdown measures first
Friday, 10 April 2020 () As part of its lockdown exit strategy, ministers are considering proposals put forward by experts that people aged 20 - 30 should be released first because they are less at risk from the virus.
