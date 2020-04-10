Coronavirus: Six more Sussex deaths as UK makes record leap

THE number of UK coronavirus deaths in 24 hours hit its highest total so far.

You Might Like

Tweets about this New Jersey Herald Sussex County reports two more deaths from coronavirus - both in Andover Township https://t.co/7zkvDLN2Nn 2 hours ago Tom Lehman Delaware is up to 1,207 positive tests for #COVIDー19 with four more deaths connected to the #coronavirus, bringing… https://t.co/PB8kBKueyb 19 hours ago Dan RT @jburnmurdoch: NEW: Thurs 9 April update of coronavirus trajectories Daily new deaths: • US & UK are still upward slopes on a log scale… 19 hours ago Spirit FM Coronavirus: More deaths at hospitals across Sussex https://t.co/OyMh6tjMS4 1 day ago Dan RT @jburnmurdoch: NEW: Wed 8 April update of coronavirus trajectories NB: we’ve reverted to the 7-day moving average Daily new deaths: •… 1 day ago SorLuca 🇪🇺 🌈 RT @SpiritFMSussex: Coronavirus: More than 20 new deaths at Sussex hospitals https://t.co/colEQF3EKB 2 days ago Spirit FM Coronavirus: More than 20 new deaths at Sussex hospitals https://t.co/colEQF3EKB 2 days ago Cool Sussex RT @SpiritFMSussex: Coronavirus: No new Sussex deaths but more confirmed cases https://t.co/Ln5hnvfMa6 4 days ago