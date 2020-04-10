Tory minister defends visiting parents 40 miles away during lockdown Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Robert Jenrick was also backed by the Prime Minister's official spokesman after he said he was delivering medicines and other essentials. Robert Jenrick was also backed by the Prime Minister's official spokesman after he said he was delivering medicines and other essentials. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this