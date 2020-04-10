A vast new temporary field hospital at Birmingham’s NEC will be opening on April 10 after a “phenomenal” effort which saw it go from planning to completion in two weeks. The Birmingham Nightingale Hospital, on the outskirts of the city, will be fully operational in two days, health chiefs have...
Pat Moran BBC donates working ventilators from Holby City set to Nightingale Hospital https://t.co/JT9TrE9PUU via @yahooNewsUK5 minutes ago
Darius Quebec Hospital TV drama: *donates ventilators to the NHS*
Normal people: why tf is our government reliant on donations f… https://t.co/lkQ8FtRH8J 42 minutes ago
NicoleWillsGoss BBC Donates Their Working Ventilators From Holby City Set To NHS Nightingale Hospital In COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/ROzBD9OV5F 2 hours ago
IE Arts & Showbiz BBC donates working ventilators from Holby City set to Nightingale Hospital https://t.co/FH0SUdV8Yu 2 hours ago
DTN Breaking News BBC donates working ventilators from Holby City set to Nightingale Hospital 2 hours ago