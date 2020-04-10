Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > BBC donates working ventilators from Holby City set to Nightingale Hospital

BBC donates working ventilators from Holby City set to Nightingale Hospital

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The BBC has donated fully working ventilators from the set of medical drama Holby City to the new Nightingale Hospital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Birmingham's new Nightingale Hospital to open in two days

Birmingham's new Nightingale Hospital to open in two days 01:13

 A vast new temporary field hospital at Birmingham’s NEC will be opening on April 10 after a “phenomenal” effort which saw it go from planning to completion in two weeks. The Birmingham Nightingale Hospital, on the outskirts of the city, will be fully operational in two days, health chiefs have...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cararuby

Pat Moran BBC donates working ventilators from Holby City set to Nightingale Hospital https://t.co/JT9TrE9PUU via @yahooNewsUK 5 minutes ago

ksej

Darius Quebec Hospital TV drama: *donates ventilators to the NHS* Normal people: why tf is our government reliant on donations f… https://t.co/lkQ8FtRH8J 42 minutes ago

NicoleWillsGoss

NicoleWillsGoss BBC Donates Their Working Ventilators From Holby City Set To NHS Nightingale Hospital In COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/ROzBD9OV5F 2 hours ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz BBC donates working ventilators from Holby City set to Nightingale Hospital https://t.co/FH0SUdV8Yu 2 hours ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News BBC donates working ventilators from Holby City set to Nightingale Hospital 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.