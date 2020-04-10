Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Paul McCartney’s handwritten Hey Jude lyrics fetch huge price at auction

Paul McCartney’s handwritten Hey Jude lyrics fetch huge price at auction

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Sir Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics for The Beatles’s 1968 hit Hey Jude have sold at auction for 910,000 dollars (£731,000).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Someone Paid $910,000 For Paul McCartney's Handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ Lyrics

Someone Paid $910,000 For Paul McCartney's Handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ Lyrics 00:46

 Julien’s Auctions has announced that Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to the Beatles’ hit song “Hey Jude” has sold to an as-yet unknown buyer for $910,000.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

myamigo_music

Amigo Music ROLLING STONE - Paul McCartney’s Handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ Lyrics Sell for $910,000 at Beatles Auction… https://t.co/tBhWTcb8L2 21 seconds ago

falacavalo

Paulinho Paes The One RT @RollingStone: Paul McCartney’s handwritten "Hey Jude" lyrics sell for $910,000 at Beatles auction https://t.co/ggFK1Sa3Wc 26 seconds ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Paul McCartney’s Handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ Lyrics Sell for $910,000 at Beatles Auction… https://t.co/rJleplax28 8 minutes ago

orthopsia

Orthopsia ❄️🌊❄️ RT @nbcwashington: Paul McCartney originally wrote "Hey Jude" for John Lennon's then-5-year-old son Julian during John's separation from hi… 11 minutes ago

ShadowLinesDoc

ShadowLines Paul McCartney’s Handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ Lyrics Sell for $910,000 at Beatles Auction https://t.co/A4hSbSvhi2 11 minutes ago

h00tli0

Hootlio Latest news on music Paul McCartney’s Handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ Lyrics Sell for $910,000 at Beatles Auction… https://t.co/6Psuuxb2Dq 15 minutes ago

TimdeLisle

Tim de Lisle The handwritten lyrics of #HeyJude, as used by Paul McCartney for the original recording, have just fetched $910,00… https://t.co/xNk3HlNi4K 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.