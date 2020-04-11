Global  

Poundstretcher bosses slammed for giving staff 'Blue Peter' guide to PPE kit

Daily Record Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Poundstretcher bosses slammed for giving staff 'Blue Peter' guide to PPE kitMartin Crapper, the company’s Director of Health and Safety, sent all stores an email and photos outlining how to knock-up the shoddy till barriers.
