Coronavirus lockdown: pictures show Brighton on Good Friday

SHOPPERS hoping to stock up on supplies for the Easter weekend were careful to abide by social distancing rules yesterday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this CarHireUK.co Eerie pictures show Spain's beaches deserted on what should be one of year's busiest weeks https://t.co/3C1pEXnuBK https://t.co/V4SrZw2Ol3 28 minutes ago My East London The park was closed 2 weeks ago ebcause of people flouting lockdown rules https://t.co/HCx9qDaKVU 12 hours ago My London The park was closed 2 weeks ago ebcause of people flouting lockdown rules https://t.co/wlPBLzP1aq 12 hours ago Tom These pictures are unbelievable... Goes to show that this epidemic is changing far more than just our attitudes to… https://t.co/lKkwL0Cs6i 13 hours ago K 🍒🍸🍹🍓🇪🇺 RT @mywestldn: The hot weather has seen a number of people break lockdown rules https://t.co/yqZmCiVdXf 13 hours ago Hayley RT @brightonargus: Pictures show #Brighton on Good Friday during lockdown #coronavirusuk Read more>>> https://t.co/kOaO9A3i0r 15 hours ago Brighton Argus Pictures show #Brighton on Good Friday during lockdown #coronavirusuk Read more>>> https://t.co/kOaO9A3i0r 15 hours ago Cllr Avril Coelho 🔶️🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺⚫💜 RT @myldn: The hot weather has seen a number of people break lockdown rules https://t.co/owDNBS8YTv 16 hours ago