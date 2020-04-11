Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus lockdown: pictures show Brighton on Good Friday

Coronavirus lockdown: pictures show Brighton on Good Friday

The Argus Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
SHOPPERS hoping to stock up on supplies for the Easter weekend were careful to abide by social distancing rules yesterday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Pastor leads Good Friday service to an empty church

Pastor leads Good Friday service to an empty church 02:17

 This video shows a Pennysylvania church carrying out its Good Friday service (10 April) to an empty place of worship, as the lockdown against coronavirus continues.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarHireUKdotco

CarHireUK.co Eerie pictures show Spain's beaches deserted on what should be one of year's busiest weeks https://t.co/3C1pEXnuBK https://t.co/V4SrZw2Ol3 28 minutes ago

myeastldn

My East London The park was closed 2 weeks ago ebcause of people flouting lockdown rules https://t.co/HCx9qDaKVU 12 hours ago

myldn

My London The park was closed 2 weeks ago ebcause of people flouting lockdown rules https://t.co/wlPBLzP1aq 12 hours ago

tomprendergast5

Tom These pictures are unbelievable... Goes to show that this epidemic is changing far more than just our attitudes to… https://t.co/lKkwL0Cs6i 13 hours ago

Kiki_2208

K 🍒🍸🍹🍓🇪🇺 RT @mywestldn: The hot weather has seen a number of people break lockdown rules https://t.co/yqZmCiVdXf 13 hours ago

HaySawyer

Hayley RT @brightonargus: Pictures show #Brighton on Good Friday during lockdown #coronavirusuk Read more>>> https://t.co/kOaO9A3i0r 15 hours ago

brightonargus

Brighton Argus Pictures show #Brighton on Good Friday during lockdown #coronavirusuk Read more>>> https://t.co/kOaO9A3i0r 15 hours ago

AvrilCoelho

Cllr Avril Coelho 🔶️🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺⚫💜 RT @myldn: The hot weather has seen a number of people break lockdown rules https://t.co/owDNBS8YTv 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.