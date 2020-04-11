Latest coronavirus updates for Bristol and the UK Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

All the latest you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Bristol and across the UK. All the latest you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Bristol and across the UK. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SmileInBristol RT @BristolBizz: Latest coronavirus updates for Bristol and the UK https://t.co/VGDSkc09dQ https://t.co/aSCTB9EYem 18 minutes ago Bristol Biz Latest coronavirus updates for Bristol and the UK https://t.co/VGDSkc09dQ https://t.co/aSCTB9EYem 23 minutes ago Bristol Live Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news here 👇 https://t.co/l0FnS2hxhA 34 minutes ago 𓆸𓏸Sumire𑁍.𖡼 RT @SkyNews: This timelapse video shows how NHS Nightingale Bristol is being rapidly built to treat patients with #COVID19. For the lates… 9 hours ago