Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Scotland's papers: 'King Kenny' in hospital and vaccine hopes

Scotland's papers: 'King Kenny' in hospital and vaccine hopes

BBC News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Sir Kenny Dalglish testing positive for coronavirus and the latest on a vaccine make the front pages.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BBCScotlandNews

BBC Scotland News Scotland's papers: "King Kenny" in hospital and vaccine hopes. https://t.co/oDUgadTAqy https://t.co/EbMQackpEG 4 minutes ago

UK_News_b

UK News Plow Scotland's papers: 'King Kenny' in hospital and vaccine hopes https://t.co/8EEyGRh8Xh +1 UKBot #UK #news 27 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Scotland's papers: 'King Kenny' in hospital and vaccine hopes: Sir Kenny Dalglish testing positive for co… https://t.co/EdJrp1Cvaz 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.