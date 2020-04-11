Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > BBC donates ventilators from Holby City set to new Nightingale Hospital

BBC donates ventilators from Holby City set to new Nightingale Hospital

Bristol Post Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
BBC donates ventilators from Holby City set to new Nightingale HospitalThe city exterior in Holby City is represented by Bristol, although the medical drama is filmed at BBC Elstree Centre.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Olathe nurse working in NYC hospital: 'This is real'

Olathe nurse working in NYC hospital: 'This is real' 02:14

 Heather Smith, a traveling nurse from Olathe, is on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic these days. Right now, she is working between 12 and 14-hour shifts at a hospital in New York City.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmandaHepburn3

Amanda Hepburn Ventilators from Germany and BBC. Where are these new Dyson design ones that Government PR sold us where so vital?… https://t.co/p6B9ldHKso 17 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) BBC donates ventilators from Holby City set to new Nightingale Hospital: https://t.co/aljhfn4zQR 25 minutes ago

tracygunn64

ttreff RT @HuffPostUK: BBC donates fully functioning ventilators from Holby City set to Nightingale Hospital https://t.co/ukYwzNCIST 1 hour ago

HuffPostUK

HuffPost UK BBC donates fully functioning ventilators from Holby City set to Nightingale Hospital https://t.co/ukYwzNCIST 2 hours ago

NicoleWillsGoss

NicoleWillsGoss Well done to @bbcstudios for their donation of ventilators to the NHS Nightingale Hospital. #CoronaVirus https://t.co/TNIsg8lMog 2 hours ago

HuffPostUKEnt

HuffPost UK Entertainment BBC donates fully functioning ventilators from Holby City set to Nightingale Hospital https://t.co/mQmFV5B69S 2 hours ago

EveningStandard

Evening Standard Ventilators from Holby City set donated to London's NHS Nightingale https://t.co/pNlLnSMknZ 2 hours ago

ponyokkuma12

*miho* （ *kuma* ）家にいよう ！ BBC donates fully working ventilators from the set of Holby City https://t.co/2OPgdDWdQ9 via @MailOnline 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.