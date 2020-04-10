Global  

Liverpool: Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

BBC News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus and is in hospital.
