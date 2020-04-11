Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick to face no police action Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

THE HOUSING Secretary will face no police action after travelling from Herefordshire to deliver medicines to his elderly parents during the lockdown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Phil Vanes RT @David__Osland: Some lefties say that Robert Jenrick isn't fit to be housing secretary. But with two £2m homes in London, a £1.1m manor… 57 seconds ago Ledbury Reporter Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick to face no police action https://t.co/f3Js1cFUGB 13 minutes ago David Marsden So, I'm OK travelling to visit my octogenarian parents in Worcestershire? I have ibuprofen in the car.… https://t.co/Tpp5xRwS20 15 minutes ago