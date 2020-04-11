Global  

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick to face no police action

Hereford Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
THE HOUSING Secretary will face no police action after travelling from Herefordshire to deliver medicines to his elderly parents during the lockdown.
