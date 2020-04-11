Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > The Archbishop of Canterbury just declared he was ‘thirsty’ on main – and the jokes wrote themselves

The Archbishop of Canterbury just declared he was ‘thirsty’ on main – and the jokes wrote themselves

PinkNews Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Do you remember that time in the Bible when Jesus announced that he is “thirsty”? In a line from the religious text that some educators may skip when teaching it to teens, the son of God proclaims this minutes before his crucifixion on what would be named Good Friday. He’s then given a sponge soaked...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.