Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid tribute to the trans trailblazers of Stonewall during her historic Drag Race appearance Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Drag Race guest judge Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used her historic stint on the show to give an emotional speech about drag queens and trans heroes. Ocasio-Cortez joined the season 12 queens in the Untucked lounge, where she paid tribute to them and all those who came before them. “People think Congress and government... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 💜🐾JolieBokeh🐾💜 RT @PinkNews: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid tribute to the trans trailblazers of Stonewall during her historic Drag Race appearance https:/… 29 minutes ago PinkNews Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid tribute to the trans trailblazers of Stonewall during her historic Drag Race appearan… https://t.co/S3mDJo6XHL 1 hour ago CB/UT2🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @Jane_the_Deplor: Alexandria Ocasio Cortez #AOC wants to ban cars, ban planes, give out universal income and thinks socialism works. She… 2 days ago Follow the money 🇺🇸 Jane Alexandria Ocasio Cortez #AOC wants to ban cars, ban planes, give out universal income and thinks socialism works.… https://t.co/q0E6VCHbRn 2 days ago TrophyTruck RT @TribulationThe: AOC of The Squad up to her normal STUPIDITY AS ALWAYS!!!! Ocasio-Cortez Says Public Schools Are Funded by the ‘Billion… 5 days ago William M. Miller RT @pfortunato: "For most of her 20s, she lived paycheck to paycheck. She paid $200 a month for an Affordable Care Act health insurance pla… 5 days ago g.t.mace Ocasio-Cortez Says Public Schools Are Funded by the 'Billions' in Taxes Paid By Illegal Immigrants… https://t.co/sMBZFnXgGB 6 days ago