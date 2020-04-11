Coronavirus: Boris Johnson makes 'very good progress' out of intensive care

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making steady progress while being treated in intensive care for COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday. “The Prime Minister continues to make steady progress. He remains in intensive care,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said. Johnson was...
