Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Boris Johnson makes 'very good progress' out of intensive care

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson makes 'very good progress' out of intensive care

BBC News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has received messages from his fiancee as his hospital care for coronavirus continues.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: UK PM Johnson 'Steady Progress' Battling COVID-19

UK PM Johnson 'Steady Progress' Battling COVID-19 00:33

 LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making steady progress while being treated in intensive care for COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday. “The Prime Minister continues to make steady progress. He remains in intensive care,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said. Johnson was...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GarethRichman

Gareth Richman Brits urged to obey lockdown rules as PM 'makes good progress' - LIVE https://t.co/sFs4uqONyt 3 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson makes 'very good progress' out of intensive care: Boris Johnson has received m… https://t.co/P00ic5JRbN 6 minutes ago

frslam

Fraser Lamont RT @mattyourmate: @NeilFindlay_MSP UKGov dictates Employment/DWP/Tax/Borrowing/Aviation/Customs Laws. Where Scotland can, it Leads. 'Mass g… 11 minutes ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Brits urged to obey lockdown rules as PM 'makes good progress' - Follow all the coronavirus updates LIVE 👇 https://t.co/taPz6igSKv 36 minutes ago

TheNewsMalaysia

TheNewsMalaysia Coronavirus live updates: US cases pass 500,000, Boris Johnson makes 'very good progress' in… https://t.co/w9fZHRrkxj 47 minutes ago

ACLegalServices

Legal Eagle RT @standardnews: Brits urged to obey lockdown rules as PM 'makes good progress' - Follow all the coronavirus updates LIVE 👇 https://t.co/a… 52 minutes ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Brits urged to obey lockdown rules as PM 'makes good progress' - Follow all the coronavirus updates LIVE 👇 https://t.co/aIiGg8SNim 54 minutes ago

mattyourmate

Mattyourmate @ScotTories If Johnson follows Scotland's lead again, yes. https://t.co/QdGt5SfWXT 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.