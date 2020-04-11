Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Another 917 coronavirus deaths including an 11-year-old

Another 917 coronavirus deaths including an 11-year-old

Hereford Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
THE Depatment of Health has confirmed that there have been another 917 coronavirus deaths in the UK including an 11-year-old.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: 3rd death reported from Mumbai's Dharavi, 14 cases reported so far | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 3rd death reported from Mumbai's Dharavi, 14 cases reported so far | Oneindia News 02:30

 A GROUP OF MINISTERS ON THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS MET TODAY WITH EVERYONE IN MASKS FOR THE FIRST TIME. THE MEETING WAS HELD AT THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE. INDIA'S TALLY OF COVID-19 CASES ROSE TO 5,734 ON THURSDAY, AFTER AN INCREASE OF 540 IN THE LAST 24 HOURS. SEVENTEEN DEATHS HAVE BEEN...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

awlilchelle

Awlilchelle #WeDemandPPENow RT @RichardBurgon: Heartbreaking. Another 917 UK Coronavirus deaths today. We urgently need further government action to tackle this cris… 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.