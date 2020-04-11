Celtic FC Foundation to donate 100 daily meals to frontline staff Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Starting this coming Monday, 100 hot prepared meals will be delivered to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

