Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Help the Hungry: Emma Watson among celebrities rallying behind Independent campaign to feed the vulnerable during coronavirus

Help the Hungry: Emma Watson among celebrities rallying behind Independent campaign to feed the vulnerable during coronavirus

Independent Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Nigella Lawson has been helping solve people's isolation dinner dilemmas with her handy recipes online
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.