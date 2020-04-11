Watch The Hacienda's 12 hour stay at home house party - live stream Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Manchester's legendary club hosts its very first stay-at-home rave with Graeme Park, Shaun Ryder and many more. Manchester's legendary club hosts its very first stay-at-home rave with Graeme Park, Shaun Ryder and many more. 👓 View full article

