Priti Patel announces £2m for domestic abuse victims Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Priti Patel said total crime has dropped as people follow the advice to stay at home, but criminals were adapting to exploit the virus. Priti Patel said total crime has dropped as people follow the advice to stay at home, but criminals were adapting to exploit the virus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published 24 minutes ago Campaign set up to help abuse victims 02:43 Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced a national campaign to highlight the help available for domestic abuse victims. You Might Like

Tweets about this Plymouth Live The latest on the details for domestic abuse victim support https://t.co/G4Tedf0Sxj 49 minutes ago