Priti Patel announces £2m for domestic abuse victims

Hull Daily Mail Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Priti Patel announces £2m for domestic abuse victimsPriti Patel said total crime has dropped as people follow the advice to stay at home, but criminals were adapting to exploit the virus.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Campaign set up to help abuse victims

 Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced a national campaign to highlight the help available for domestic abuse victims.

Plymouth Live The latest on the details for domestic abuse victim support https://t.co/G4Tedf0Sxj 49 minutes ago

