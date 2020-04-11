Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Home Secretary ‘sorry if people feel there have been failings over PPE supply’

Home Secretary ‘sorry if people feel there have been failings over PPE supply’

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Home Secretary Priti Patel has said she was sorry if anyone felt there had been failings over the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Priti Patel: Sorry if people feel there have been failings over PPE

Priti Patel: Sorry if people feel there have been failings over PPE 00:45

 Home Secretary Priti Patel has said she was sorry if anyone felt there had been failings over the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Iloveautumn2

Mary #AlwaysEuropean #NotMyBrexit #Rejoiner#FBPE RT @bcomininvisible: .@patel4witham, above the law, contemptuous ‘If people FEEL...’ @Conservatives refuse responsibility/admit no failing… 16 seconds ago

JamesWa12317968

James Walter RT @SkyNews: #Coronavirus: 'I'm sorry if people feel there have been failings' over PPE, says Home Secretary https://t.co/yyxV0JBg0U 18 seconds ago

D_Hartshorne

David Hartshorne RT @EleanorRylance: When asked if she apologises for the deaths of frontline workers through a lack of #PPE, the Home Secretary twice issue… 36 seconds ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica #Coronavirus: 'I'm sorry if people feel there have been failings' over PPE, says Home Secretary https://t.co/Ee94fAxgSI 40 seconds ago

jimmytabuk

Iain #FBSI 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @SkyNews: "I'm sorry if people feel like there have been failings." Home Sec Priti Patel is pushed on whether she'll apologise for a l… 44 seconds ago

redland15

Real Deep Been RT @g_gosden: ‘I’m sorry that people feel that way’ isn’t an apology for the lack of PPE killing front line NHS staff. #ToryBrexit #coronav… 2 minutes ago

SpanishDan1

SpanishDan #FBPE RT @skynewsSam: Asked twice if she was going to apologise to NHS workers about the lack of PPE, the Home Secretary said both times "I'm sor… 2 minutes ago

MarziaNicodemiE

Marzia Nicodemi RT @KevinPascoe: Tories just can’t say sorry properly. It’s always ‘sorry if you feel...’ 😡😡😡- ‘Home Secretary - I'm sorry if people feel t… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.