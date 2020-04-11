Global  

Home Secretary: PM needs ‘time and space’ to recuperate

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson still needs time to rest and recuperate following his stint in intensive care with coronavirus, the Home Secretary said.
