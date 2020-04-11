Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Remembering the NHS workers who have died

Coronavirus: Remembering the NHS workers who have died

BBC News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Doctors, nurses, surgeons and other NHS workers have died with coronavirus. Here are their stories.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: NHS workers put family lives on hold while they tackle virus

NHS workers put family lives on hold while they tackle virus 01:31

 Some NHS workers are sending their children to live with relatives in a bid to protect their loved ones from Covid-19. Staff caring for Covid-19 patients on the front line are fearful of catching the coronavirus themselves and potentially passing the infection on to their loved ones. In a bid to...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gypcbtrfly1

Jmyvr 🍁🍁🍁 BBC News - Coronavirus: Remembering the NHS workers who have died https://t.co/OYQyu51z2R 6 minutes ago

catwoman1979

🕷🕸Alison Gordon🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @yamnette: Sending NHS soldiers on the battle field with guns but no bullets. My brother, a urologist, now TOLD go frontline with inadeq… 25 minutes ago

__chooty

Ravi$arani BBC News - Coronavirus: Remembering the NHS workers who have died https://t.co/9FW6RUD0T7 27 minutes ago

PCSoblahdeehell

Peter Shaw RT @JuliaTelfer: #PPEforTheNHS Coronavirus: Remembering the NHS workers who have died https://t.co/kIlrG26AiZ 41 minutes ago

AmerAalsafar

amer BBC News - Coronavirus: Remembering the NHS workers who have died https://t.co/g7qwEpvm1a 51 minutes ago

Son_of_a_George

Charles Baker Stunning how many came out of retirement to serve. Coronavirus: Remembering the NHS workers who have died https://t.co/MJvYco2Bqh 58 minutes ago

twiDAQ

twiDAQ RT @bbchealth: Coronavirus: Remembering the NHS workers who have died https://t.co/pUkvoZJhRI 1 hour ago

theremonstrator

🐧🎧🚀 Michael Barley Coronavirus: Remembering the NHS workers who have died #NHS https://t.co/IEazmCX8gr 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.