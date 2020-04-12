Global  

Coronavirus: PM thanks NHS staff as UK deaths set to pass 10,000

BBC News Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson says he owes his life to the staff treating him for coronavirus in hospital.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Elton John joins celebrities thanking NHS staff for battling coronavirus

Elton John joins celebrities thanking NHS staff for battling coronavirus 01:05

 CreditA long list of celebrities have appeared in a supportive video, as part of a continued swell of support pouring in for NHS and social care heroes working hard in the fight against coronavirus.

