Sir Kenny Dalglish released from hospital following Covid-19 diagnosis

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Sir Kenny Dalglish has praised the efforts of NHS workers across the nation after being released from hospital following a positive coronavirus diagnosis.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus

Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus 00:54

 Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic”, his family have said in a statement. The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a “treatment of an infection which required intravenous...

Tweets about this

standardsport

standardsport "As a nation, we are lucky to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country throug… https://t.co/VBorhf2r9u 2 minutes ago

TheSalahRole11

TheSalahRole RT @AnfieldWatch: Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital and is recovering in self-isolation at home. Brilliant news 🙏🏻 https://t… 4 minutes ago

Kadekeye

Kadekeye RT @indykaila: Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital and is recovering in self-isolation at home. #LFC 7 minutes ago

seery_o

Tim O'Seery RT @seery_o: #CelticFC legend Kenny Dalglish released from hospital after contracting #coronavirus. Great news, thank God 🙏 https://t.co/r9… 7 minutes ago

TheKop_Gongz

Monkey D Gongz' RT @LFChistory: Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital! https://t.co/vkywXZW2wv 8 minutes ago

DoctorShades24

James Vinson RT @Liddellpool: Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital 9 minutes ago

zulhazriqq

zul RT @JNorb14: Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital 🙌🏻 such great news’. #YNWA 9 minutes ago

chowsamihq

Samiul Hoque Chowdhury RT @LuzMorgernstern: Celtic legend Dalglish released from hospital after contracting coronavirus - great news everyone. KK is out of hospit… 15 minutes ago

